Portland girls win and boys lose at Eaton Rapids

The Eaton Rapids girls looked to get revenge from a loss to Portland earlier in the season. The Greyhounds started off hot, and led early. But the Raiders perimeter shooting and defense took over and Portland quickly too back the lead. In the fourth quarter, Eaton Rapids climbed back into the game fouling Portland who struggled from the free throw line. The Raiders did just enough to win on the road and to clinch the CAAC White regular season title.

The boys game was not so close. Eaton Rapids, third in the conference got off to a big lead early. The Greyhounds started the game on an 11-0 run, and never looked back. Eaton Rapids won easily at home 74-33 and improve to 13-3 overall.