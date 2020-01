The Portland Red Raiders girls basketball team is now (7-1) following a 44-38 victory at Lansing Catholic Friday night. The Cougars fought until the final buzzer as they made a few big plays in the final minute. Lansing Catholic falls to (1-2) in CAAC White.

On the boys side Friday night the Lansing Catholic Cougars pulled away from the Red Raiders for a huge 85-27 win. LCC remains unbeaten in CAAC White play. The Red Raiders fall to (0-3).