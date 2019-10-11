Portland defeats Ionia to capture CAAC White

The Raiders of Portland hosted the Bulldogs of Ionia in a match-up between two CAAC White members.

Portland dominated this game for the entire 48 minutes winning with a final score of 35 to 0. Portland also captured their fifth consecutive CAAC White title and looks to go undefeated in the regular season for the fourth time in five years.

"We set two goals at the beginning of the season and that's to make the playoffs and win our league and we accomplished that tonight," said Portland head coach John Novara. "I'm proud of our kids. We have a tough Mason football team in front of us is next week so we got two tough games to go. Now we're playing to try and get some home playoff games but we have some tough battles in front of us."

Portland will battle a fellow undefeated team next week as they travel south to take on the Bulldogs of Mason.

For Ionia, they look to get back to their winning ways as they host Cadillac next weekend.