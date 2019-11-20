Porter Out Two Weeks For Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls say forward Otto Porter Jr. has a bone bruise in his left foot and will be reassessed in two weeks.
The Bulls say a second MRI on Tuesday revealed the bruise. Porter, averaging 11.2 points in nine games, has been sidelined since he sprained his left foot at Atlanta on Nov. 6.
The Bulls were 4-10 with three straight losses heading into Wednesday's game against Detroit.

 
