Porcello Headed To Mets

By  | 
Updated: Thu 2:47 PM, Dec 12, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) SAN DIEGO (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have a agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract,  Porcello is a right-hander who turns 31 this month. He joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. Porcello grew up in New Jersey. He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston. 

 
