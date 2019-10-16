Plata Named Big Ten Golfer Of The Week

Michigan State sophomore Valery Plata has been named the Big Ten golfer of the week, the conference announced on Wednesday. Plata is the third Spartan to be named this season and it's the first time in her MSU career. Plata won a tournament in North Carolina last week and the Spartans won as a team. She fired an 11 under par total for the 54 hole event. MSU has won its last two tournaments and finishes its fall schedule at an Oct. 25-27 tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina.