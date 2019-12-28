Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law

One of the five people who died in a Louisiana plane crash was a well-known sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach.

Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in the city of Lafayette on Saturday on the way to a college football playoff game in Atlanta.

Ensminger's father is the offensive coordinator for LSU's football team, which was playing Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed about a mile from the regional airport where the flight began.

A sixth person on the plane was hospitalized in critical condition.