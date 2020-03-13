Pitino To Return To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, according to a person knowledge of the situation. The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers. That includes a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20. They won their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.