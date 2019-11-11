Pitcher O'Day Returning To Braves

By  | 
Posted:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Right-handed reliever Darren O'Day is guaranteed $2.75 million as part of the one-year contract he reached to return to the Atlanta Braves.
O'Day's deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.25 million salary for 2020. The NL East champions have a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 37-year-old O'Day appeared in just eight games for the Braves last season due to a right forearm strain. He allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings in the regular season, then pitched two scoreless innings in the playoffs.
The sidearmer has pitched in 12 big league seasons and was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2015. He also missed much of the 2018 season because of injuries.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus