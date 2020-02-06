Pistons Trade Drummond

CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the trade says the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to acquire center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons. The sides agreed to the package shortly before the NBA's 3 p.m. deadline, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams were still working out some details. Cleveland is sending forward John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and one of its two second-round picks in 2023 to the Pistons, the person said. The Cavs need help. They are just 13-39 and struggling in their rebuild under first-year coach John Beilein.

