Pistons Sign Free Agent Center

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Pistons have signed center Justin Patton, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround. Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year. The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. Patton averaged fewer than two points per game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.