Pirates clinch playoffs with 41-0 win over Williamston

Two seasons in a row with nine wins for Pewamo Westphalia, as the Pirates went into Williamston and shut out the hornets 41-0 for their 6th shutout of the year.

"I’m just real proud of the way they came out tonight and executed,” said Head Coach Jeremy Miller. “I think when you come out on the road you have to play well, and that's a good football team over there...I’m just really proud of the way they came out tonight."

The pirates were led by their stout defense, which only gave up a measly 21 points over the entire season.

"They’re just so coachable...teachable...they come out...like I said, execution is the key and they execute the game plan pretty well,” said Miller.

Tanner Wirth also contributed Friday with four touchdowns of his own.

"Tonight when we pulled him out at the half...not a word,” said Miller. “He's just there cheering his teammates on and that's a credit to him and the type of kid that he is."

Wirth says it’s been a good ride but there's work to be done with last year’s early loss to New Lothrop still fresh in their minds.

"The season's been great...we've been working hard every week. Everyone wants it. We've been working for it...we know we want to get there and play them again,” Wirth said.