Pirates Part Ways With Team Prez

By  | 
Posted:

PITTSBURGH (AP)
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Frank Coonelly's 12-year run as president of the Pittsburgh Pirates is over. The club announced it is parting ways with Coonelly effective immediately. He helped oversee a renaissance that resulted in three straight playoff berths from 2013-15. Pirates chairman Bob Nutting says it's clear a change in leadership was needed after a last-place finish this season. The team says Coonelly's replacement has been selected and will be introduced on Monday.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus