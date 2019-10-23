Pirates Part Ways With Team Prez



PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Frank Coonelly's 12-year run as president of the Pittsburgh Pirates is over. The club announced it is parting ways with Coonelly effective immediately. He helped oversee a renaissance that resulted in three straight playoff berths from 2013-15. Pirates chairman Bob Nutting says it's clear a change in leadership was needed after a last-place finish this season. The team says Coonelly's replacement has been selected and will be introduced on Monday.

