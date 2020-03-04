Pirates Fully Clean Their Spring Training Home

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have given their Florida spring training home a deep clean as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus. A Pirates spokesman says workers sanitized the clubhouse, the press box, concession stands and other areas of LECOM Park in an “overabundance of caution.” LECOM Park is located in downtown Bradenton, which is in the middle of Manatee County. The cleaning was done yesterday, which was a scheduled day off for the team.