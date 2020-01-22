Phillies Sign A Number of New Players

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies have signed left-hander Francisco Liriano, right-handers Bud Norris and Drew Storen and infielder Neil Walker to minor league contracts with invitations to attend major league spring training. Liriano was 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh last season. Norris hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 when he had 28 saves in 33 opportunities for St. Louis. Storen last pitched in the majors in 2017 for Cincinnati, posting a 4.45 ERA over 58 games. Walker batted .261 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 115 games for Miami last season