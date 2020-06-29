Pewamo-Westphalia tabs Dominic Schneider as new boys varsity basketball coach

Pewamo-Westphalia has tabbed Dominic Schneider as the next head coach for the varsity boys basketball program. Schneider, a P-W alum, has been coaching the JV Pirates for 6 years. Schneider's assistant coach will be Damon Pline, a fellow P-W alum, who has been coaching alongside Schneider at the JV level.

Pewamo-Westphalia tabs Dominic Schneider as new varsity boys basketball coach

Together, Schneider and Pline compiled a 110-9 record and leave the JV level with a 71 game win streak still being active.

Schneider has big shoes to fill as Luke Pohl's retirement comes just over one year since P-W won the state championship.

"Me growing up as a kid all I knew was coach Pohl coaching and he held such a great team year in and year out. He had over 15 wins in 20 straight years so the tradition is strong at PW and I when I got handed that job it was just pure excitement," Schneider said.

Schneider and Pline are great friends now, but that wasn't always the case growing up. One year apart in age, the two would butt heads trying to beat one another on the playground when they were young.

"Then as we got older and we started to be more on the same team and work out together and lift together things like that then a friendship developed," Pline explained.

One advantage for the duo taking over Varsity will be their familiarity with the kids they are coaching, since they just coached them at the JV level.