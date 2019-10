The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates are CMAC champions for a fifth-straight season. The Pirates clinched the conference title with a 41-7 rivalry win over Fowler at home.

Pewamo-Westphalia has not lost a conference game since 2014, when they lost to Fowler.

P-W finishes the season with a tough game against Williamston. The Hornets took down Olivet 35-28 Friday.