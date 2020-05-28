Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball coach Luke Pohl retires after 23 seasons.

After over 400 wins and a 2019 state championship as Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball Head Coach, Luke Pohl has decided to retired. The 62-year-old Pewamo-Westphalia alum says the seasons continued to get harder and harder for him as he got older.

"As I've gotten older I've thought about it almost every year at the end of the season. At the end of the season I'm just totally spent physically and mentally. It has gotten harder as I've gotten older," Pohl said.

Stepping down was not an easy decision for Pohl. His love for the game runs deep. Simple joys such as watching a young child hoist a basketball towards the rim kept his love for the game going.

"I just love the excitement in a kids' eyes when things come together," said Pohl.

His current Pirates were having yet another fantastic season before the COVID-19 crisis canceled the rest of the winter tournaments. Pohl's Pirates have won 49 of their last 50 games the previous two seasons. His relationships with his players is one of the things he will miss the most.

"I'll miss the players, I'll really miss them. I mean I just resigned yesterday and I already miss them today."