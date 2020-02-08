Pewamo-Westphalia avenges lone season loss, beats Laingsburg

Pewamo-Westphalia entered Friday night on a 10-game win streak, with their only loss of the season coming against Laingsburg in the first game of their season. The Pirates bounced out to a commanding 33-12 lead at halftime, but Laingsburg would not go away quietly. A big third quarter had Laingsburg sniffing a comeback, but some big defensive plays and 3-pointers from PW's Aaron Bearss ensured that the Pirate's walked away comfortable winners, 54-36. Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 11-1 and will host Saranac next week. Laingsburg suffers just their third loss of the season and falls to 10-3. They host Potterville next Friday.