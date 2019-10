Pewamo Westphalia marched into Dansville territory and got going rigth away, posting a 21 piece in the first quarter, one score of the punt return variety. They would double that lead throughout the night and shutout Dansville 42-0. Dansville falls to 2-5 and will play Fulton next week. Pewamo-Westphalia improves to 7-0 and will take on Fowler next week.