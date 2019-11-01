Pewamo-Western Suffocates North Muskegon

The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates welcomed in the North Muskegon Norsemen for the first round of the 2019 Division seven playoffs. PW got going early and didn't look back, scoring three first half touchdowns. The Pirate defense held strong all game, stuffing the run at every attempt and coming up with turnovers. Pewamo-Westphalia stays perfect at 10-0. They will play Kent City next week at home with a district championship on the line. North Muskegon's 2019 season comes to a close with a final record of 5-5.