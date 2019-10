This game seemed all but over when Bath's Jayden Simpson caught a touchdown pass from Isaiah Cender to put the Fighting Bees up 12 with only 8 minutes remaining in the game.

But the Ramblers of Perry refused to quit. Led by quarterback Brodie Crim, Perry knocks off Bath on the road in a thriller. The final score 27 to 26.

Perry finishes the season with a record of 5-4.

A tough way to end the season for Bath. They finish with a final record of 3-6.