Perles Rehabbing According To Bobby Popp

Former Michigan State football coach George Perles continues to rehab at the Burcham Hills Center in East Lansing. That word from his close friend Bobby Popp, who updated Tim Staudt on the Staudt on Sports radio show Friday morning. The 85 year old Perles is trying to regain some length strength and balance and he has been rehabbing since this past summer. Perles watches MSU gams on television but has not seen any of the first six of the season in person.