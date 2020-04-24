Patriots Hope To Get Center Andrews Back

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots center David Andrews says he is ready to return after missing all of last season with blood clots in his lungs. Andrews posted a video doing a celebratory dance on Instagram on Thursday, accompanied by a comment saying he's excited ‘to play the game I love again.’ Director of player personnel Nick Caserio praised Andrews’ work ethic last year - even though he didn't play - calling him the multi-year captain a ‘great asset’ to the program.