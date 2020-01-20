Parsons' Hoop Career In Jeopardy

ATLANTA (AP) - Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks' forward suffered career-threatening injuries in a car wreck last week.

The attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of Morgan and Morgan, say the injuries suffered in Wednesday's accident include a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum.

Parsons was leaving practice when hit by a driver the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence. Parsons remains under concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday's game against Toronto.

The Hawks said last week Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disc injury” to his list of injuries.