Parma Western wins GOTW, sweeps Harper Creek

It was a historic night for the girl's basketball program at Parma Western. They clinched their first Interstate Eight conference title in 14 years by beating challengers Harper Creek 51-36. After being tied at 18 heading into halftime, the Panthers hit another gear in the second half and the fourth quarter especially. The win takes the Panthers to 18-2 on the season and 13-1 in the conference. Harper Creek finishes their regular season at a very respectable 17-3 and 12-2 in the conference.

The boys from Parma Western also beat Harper Creek on the night, this time by a score of 66-55. The Panthers improve to 15-4 this season and will go to Dexter next Friday. The Beavers fall to 12-8 and will host Sturgis on Tuesday.