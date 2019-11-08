PW wins their 9th straight district title

PW and Kent City traveled to Grand Ledge to battle for the division 7 district title. This game was all PW from the opening kickoff. The Pirates were up 34 to 0 going into halftime and were able to shut out the Eagles. PW wins this game with a final score of 41 to 0, their ninth shutout of the season.

Kent City's season comes to an end. They finish with a record of 7-4.

PW wins its ninth-straight district title. They look to win the regional next week as they take on New Lothrop.