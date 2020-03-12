PGA Golf Will Continue

- The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes because of the coronavirus. Commissioner Jay Monahan says fans will not be allowed for the final three rounds of The Players Championship and the next three weeks up until the Masters. That affects the Valspar Championship in Tampa, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Augusta National has not said what it will do for the Masters. Monahan says golf is different from other sports canceling events because it's outdoors over expansive property.