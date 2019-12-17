Orgeron A-P Coach of the Year

UNDATED (AP) - Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year. He has led the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship. This is Orgeron's third full season as LSU coach and the Tigers' record has improved each year. Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, their first appearance in the playoff.