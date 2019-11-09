Onsted Advances To Regional Finals With 35-21 Victory Over Grass Lake

The Onsted Wildcats poured it on early offensively and never looked back to take away a victory in Grass Lake 35-21.

It was an early score for the Wildcats to break the deadlock when a 60 yard-scamper from Rourke Barth to tee up a punch-in score right on the doorstep of the endzone.

Just a few minutes into the second, they would tack on another six and convert a two-point try to pull away 14-0.

Grass Lake could not escape on their home turf unscathed and called it a season after falling to the Wildcats.