Olympic Softball team likely to make trip to East Lansing next summer.

With the help of Bob Every, the Greater Lansing Sports Authority was set to host the USA Olympic softball team in June for a exhibition doubleheader at Secchia Stadium on Michigan State's campus as a tune up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Now that the Olympics has officially been postponed until summer of 2021, the team could possibly come back next year for a similar event.

Bob Every, the Director of the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, helped create this event. When held, it will be a historic event in Mid-Michigan for an Olympic team to compete in East Lansing.

Every is confident the event will not only happen, but it will flourish, "so I think this would just enhance our ability to host them better next year because we have another whole year now to work on this thing," Every continued, "but the exciting part about this whole thing is I have information out to Magic Johnson and we're going to invite Magic to be our honored guest for that particular event."

Eaton Rapids softball star pitcher Grace Lehto is in her senior season for the Greyhounds. She says she was planning on going to the event this June at MSU but says she's just happy that softball is back in the Olympics. The sport was dropped from the games after the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Lehto is also dealing with the suspension of her senior season. The star Greyhound is headed to Central Michigan in the fall and will play softball for the Chippewas.

Lehto reflected on having her senior season suspended by saying, "I'm super upset about it, but I also have a lot of hope still. Like I still think we might get a season in and we might get some of our school year, the rest of our school year in and I am really hopeful but again, there's a lot going on right now and this is bigger than softball."

