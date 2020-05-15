Ole Miss Gets Arizona State hoops player

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi. Rebels coach Kermit Davis announced White’s signing on Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked as the No. 2 graduate transfer according to ESPN.White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots. White started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State’s career list.