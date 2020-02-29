Okemos boys win after Dewitt girls dominate.

Dewitt hosted a pair of games on Friday. First up were the ladies of Dewitt and Okemos. The Panthers got off to a strong start, and held a large lead at the half. The second half, Dewitt and Okemos traded buckets, but Dewitt pulled away even more in the end. The Panthers won this one at home, and the seniors were sent off on a high note.

The boys were up next. A closer game between the two in this one. Okemos got off to a hot start but Dewitt came right back. The teams went blow for blow from long range. The Chiefs pulled away at the end in this one, as its offense was too much. Okemos won this one 53-41 on the road to hold the top seed in the CAAC Blue.