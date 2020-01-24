Okemos boys, DeWitt girls take home wins in CAAC Blue doubleheader

The DeWitt girls started off the doubleheader at Okemos with a 51-37 win over Jasmine Clerkley and the Okemos Chiefs. The Panthers trail East Lansing by one game in the CAAC Blue standings as they sit at (5-1) in conference play and (9-2) overall.

DEWITT @ OKEMOS

After the girls game, the boys took the floor in what turned out to be a back and forth classic. After DeWitt led early, Okemos rallied back thanks in part to another solid game from Noah Pruitt. The Chiefs wound up with a very close 43-42 win at home. The Chiefs remain unbeated (6-0) in CAAC Blue action.