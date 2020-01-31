Okemos Sweeps Grand Ledge, Girls win Game of the Week

The Sports Blitz Game of the Week lived up to its name, as the Okemos and Grand Ledge girls basketball teams brought their game down to the wire. Grand Ledge hopped out to a quick start, leading 9-6 after the first quarter. Okemos rallied back and led 21-20 at the half. The game stayed tight into the fourth quarter, but foul trouble caught up with the Comets and Okemos was able to pull away in the final minutes, winning 50-39. Okemos improves to 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the CAAC Blue. Grand Ledge slips under .500 to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the CAAC Blue. Okemos travels to Holt next Friday and Grand Ledge hosts Waverly.