Okemos Sweeps Basketball Series

Both the Okemos and Waverly girls were slow to start, back and forth for a bit until the beginning of the second quarter. The Chieftans started to take their lead and the Warriors never caught up. One major highlight of the night was the appearance of Lucy Meng on the floor where she scored some of her first points at the free-throw line. The Chieftans were solid on both defense and offense, which led them home with a massive win. They advance to 4-5 on their season, and 1-2 in conference play.

The Okemos boys came out hot, keeping the Warriors to a score of 4 points until midway through the first quarter. Waverly slowly crept their way back into the game, by going on a bit of a scoring run. One of the most notable events of the night would be when Gradis Jones chucked up the last shot of the quarter and drains it. A buzzer-beater to end the first quarter, and the crowd went absolutely wild. The Chieftans advance to 5-2 on the season, and 3-0 in the conference.