Oilers give McDavid, Draisaitl help by getting Athanasiou

The Edmonton Oilers are trying to give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some help by acquiring winger Andreas Athanasiou from the Detroit Red Wings. Edmonton is sending 2020 and 2021 second-round picks and forward Sam Gagner to Detroit for Athanansiou. He is a restricted free agent after this season. The Oilers also got winger Ryan Kuffner in the trade. In another move, the Buffalo Sabres acquired winger Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils. The 31-year-old adds depth to Buffalo’s forward ranks. The Sabres have been looking for secondary scoring behind captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel.

