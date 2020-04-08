Oilers' Cave In A Coma

UNDATED (AP) - The Edmonton Oilers say forward Colby Cave has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain bleed.

The team posted on Twitter that doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave’s brain Tuesday. He remains in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave’s wife, Emily, said earlier on Instagram that doctors were “fighting to keep him alive” in surgery. “We need a miracle,” Emily Cave wrote. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

The 25-year-old Cave scored one goal in 11 games with Edmonton this season.

