Ohio State Holding Star Footballer Out of Game Saturday

OHIO STATE DEFENSIVE STANDOUT CHASE YOUNG WILL NOT PLAY FOR THE BUCKEYES THIS WEEKEND AGAINST MARYLAND DUE TO AN APPARENT NCAA RULES VIOLATION.YOUNG, A DOMINATE DEFENSIVE END AT OHIO STATE, HAS ADMITTED TO ACCEPTING A LOAN FROM A FAMILY FRIEND IN 2018.

AND NOW THE NCAA AND OHIO STATE ARE INVESTIGATING THE SITUATION TO DETERMINE YOUNG'S ELIGIBILITY MOVING FORWARD.

YOUNG, A HEISMAN TROPHY CANDIDATE AND POTENTIAL NUMBER ONE PICK IN THE 2020 NFL DRAFT, LEADS THE NATION IN SACKS WITH 13-AND-A-HALF AND HIS 15 AND-A-HALF TACKLES FOR LOSS IS TIED FOR SECOND.

YOUNG SAYS HE WORKING WITH THE UNIVERSITY AND THE NCAA IN HOPES OF SETTLING THIS ISSUE AND RETURNING TO FIELD AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

BUT IT'S UNCLEAR AT THIS POINT HOW LONG YOUNG WILL BE SIDELINED.