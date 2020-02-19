NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden. The suit stemmed from the former New York Knicks forward's ejection and arrest from a game three years ago. Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn't alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards. Oakley was sitting near Dolan at a game on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by security soon after arriving and began to scuffle with them before he was removed from his seat and arrested.
Oakley's Lawsuit Rejected
NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden. The suit stemmed from the former New York Knicks forward's ejection and arrest from a game three years ago. Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn't alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards. Oakley was sitting near Dolan at a game on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by security soon after arriving and began to scuffle with them before he was removed from his seat and arrested.