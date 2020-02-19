Oakley's Lawsuit Rejected

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden. The suit stemmed from the former New York Knicks forward's ejection and arrest from a game three years ago. Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn't alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards. Oakley was sitting near Dolan at a game on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by security soon after arriving and began to scuffle with them before he was removed from his seat and arrested.

