Oakley's Lawsuit Rejected

Detroit Pistons' Greg Monroe (10) dunks the ball in front of New York Knicks' Cole Aldrich (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By  | 
Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed Charles Oakley's lawsuit against executive chairman James Dolan and Madison Square Garden. The suit stemmed from the former New York Knicks forward's ejection and arrest from a game three years ago. Judge Richard J. Sullivan ruled the case “had the feel of a public relations campaign” and Oakley hadn't alleged a plausible legal claim under federal pleading standards. Oakley was sitting near Dolan at a game on Feb. 8, 2017. He was approached by security soon after arriving and began to scuffle with them before he was removed from his seat and arrested.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus