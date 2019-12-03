Oakland Signs Pitcher Diekman

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Left-handed reliever Jake Diekman has reached agreement on a $7.5 million, two-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.
Diekman joined the club in a trade from Kansas City before last July's deadline. His deal includes a team option for the 2022 season.
Oakland also announced Tuesday that it reached minor league agreements with right-hander Jordan Weems and outfielder Dillon Thomas and each receives an invite to spring training.
