Notre Dame announced Tuesday its late August season opening football game with Navy will not be played in Dublin, Ireland as originally scheduled. The corona virus issues are the main cause. The game is being moved to Annapolis, Maryland for the very first time, during Labor Day week end, one week later than the original date. This is the longest continuous inter sectional rivalry in college football. ABC or ESPN will serve as the live television network.
Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Moved
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Tue 5:13 PM, Jun 02, 2020