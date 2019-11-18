Notre Dame Out Of Women's Basketball Poll

TED (AP) - Duke has moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following Kentucky’s surprising loss to Evansville.

The Blue Devils received 52 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Louisville received eight first-place votes and No. 3 Michigan State, the preseason No. 1, had four.

Kansas and North Carolina rounded out the top five, with No. 7 Virginia receiving the final first-place vote.

Kentucky moved up to No. 1 last week after knocking off top-ranked Michigan State to open the season. The Wildcats fell flat a day later, losing 67-64 to unranked Evansville in Lexington and dropped to No. 9 in this week’s poll.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Notre Dame is out of women’s poll after 12 years

NEW YORK (AP) - Notre Dame’s 12-year run in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is over.

The Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, ending a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn (492) and Baylor (302).

Muffet McGraw’s team lost at home to Tennessee and Michigan State this week, marking the first time since 2008 the Irish dropped consecutive game in South Bend, Indiana.

While the Irish dropped out of the rankings, Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes. Baylor was second.