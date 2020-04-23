Notre Dame Introduces New Women's Coach



Niele Ivey has been introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame, succeeding Muffet McGraw. The 42-year-old Ivey has been preparing for the job much of her adult life. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to a national championship as the point guard in 2001 and was an assistant coach on the Notre Dame team that won the title in 2018. She was on the Memphis Grizzlies staff last year after 17 seasons at Notre Dame. McGraw spent 33 years as head coach of the Irish before retiring Wednesday.