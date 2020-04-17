North Carolina Loses Player Early to NBA Draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony has announced that he is entering the NBA draft. Anthony had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill. He said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-3 son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony averaged a team-high 18.5 points. His 34 points against Notre Dame set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in his debut.