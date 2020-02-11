No Verdict on Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the investigation tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball will not have a decision in the Boston Red Sox sign-stealing investigation this week, meaning the team will open spring training without knowing if it will be punished. The Red Sox were reportedly ready to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager, but they appeared to be waiting for the results of the investigation to make sure he wasn't a target. Alex Cora was let go for directing the sign-stealing scheme in Houston in 2017, the year before he took over in Boston