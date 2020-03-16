NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It's not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
No Public Events For NFL Draft
