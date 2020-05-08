No International Games For NHL Teams

UNDATED (AP) - The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have put their plans to play outside of North America on ice for the rest of the year. The league and union announced the postponement of its 2020 international games, adding they look forward to taking teams overseas again next year. The Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers were previously scheduled to open this season in Prague as part of the NHL’s Global Series. The Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning had been slated to play two games in Stockholm.