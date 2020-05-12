No Big Events Left This Year in Gymnastics

UNDATED (AP) - USA Gymnastics will not hold any top-tier events the rest of this year. The organization announced it is scrapping the U.S. Classic and the national championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization had initially hoped to reschedule the events for later in 2020 after Tokyo Olympics were pushed back to the summer of 2021. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung called the decision “in the best interest” of the gymnastics community. Leung made the decision after receiving guidance from health experts and consulting with coaches and athletes.