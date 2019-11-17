No. 3 Michigan State Hosts Charleston Southern on Monday

East Lansing, Mich. – The No. 3-ranked Michigan State men’s basketball team returns home on Monday night, Nov. 18, hosting Charleston Southern at the Breslin Center. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

The matchup with the Buccaneers is a Mainland game of the Maui Invitational. The Spartans will travel to Hawaii last this week, opening against Virginia Tech on Monday, Nov. 25.

The CSU-MSU game will air live on BTN, with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo calling all of the action. The Spartan Sports Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at SpartanSportsNetwork.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on Sirius 137, XM 195 and Internet 957.

Records

Michigan State enters the game with a 2-1 overall record, while Charleston Southern enters with a 1-3 record.

Spartans Use Late Run to Down No. 12 Seton Hall on the Road

• Michigan State used a 10-2 run in the final minutes to knock off No. 12 Seton Hall, 76-73, in the Gavitt Tipoff Games Thursday night at the Prudential Center.

• Senior guard Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) led the Spartans with 21 points and freshman forward Malik Hall (Aurora, Ill./Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)) finished with 17 points and the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left in the game.

• The Pirates had taken a 71-66 lead with 2:40 to play, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Winston and freshman guard Rocket Watts (Detroit, Mich./SPIRE Academy [Ohio]) gave MSU a 72-71 lead.

• After SHU’s Myles Powell hit a pair of free throws, Tillman fed Hall for a layup with 26 seconds left as the Spartans pulled out the win.

About the Spartans

• Senior guard Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) leads MSU, and ranks second in the Big Ten, in scoring, averaging 19.7 points per game … Winston is also third in the league in assists, averaging 6.7 per game.

• Sophomore forward Aaron Henry (Indianapolis, Ind./Ben Davis) is second on the team with 11.3 points per game, while adding 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

• Junior forward Xavier Tillman (Grand Rapids, Mich./GR Christian) is third on the team with 9.0 points per game and tops the team, and is eighth in the Big Ten, with 9.3 rebounds per game.

• MSU has five other players averaging at least 4.3 points per game, led by sophomore forward Thomas Kithier (Clarkston, Mich./Clarkston), who is averaging 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

• Sophomore forward Gabe Brown (Ypsilanti, Mich./Belleville) is averaging 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds, while classmate Marcus Bingham Jr. (Grand Rapids, Mich./GR Catholic Central) add 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds and freshman forward Malik Hall (Aurora, Ill./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]) is averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Series History

• This is the first-ever meeting between Michigan State and Charleston Southern.

• The Spartans have played only one other member of the Big South Conference, holding a 4-0 mark against UNC Asheville.

About Charleston Southern

• Charleston Southern enters Monday night’s game with a 1-3 record following a 90-61 loss at Dayton on Friday night, the first of four Maui Mainland games for the Buccaneers.

• CSU opened the season with a 99-71 win over Columbia International and have lost three-straight games, at North Carolina A&T (63-49), at home to Furman (91-47) and then at Dayton.

• Following Monday’s game at MSU, the Buccaneers also play against Southern Utah and then face either East Tennessee State or Delaware State.

• The Buccaneers are coming off a 2018-19 season in which they went 18-16, including a 9-7 mark in the Big South Conference, and lost to Hampton (73-67) in the CIT.

• Sophomore point guard Dontrell Shuler scored a game-high 24 points in CSU’s loss at Dayton Saturday night, while junior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds.

• Shuler, who was a Big South All-Freshman selection last year after averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 assists, is averaging 20.0 points and 3.0 rebounds through three games this season.

• Fleming, selected to the Preseason All-Big South First Team, averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year.

• The Bucs ranked 11th in the country last year in turnovers forced and led the Big South Conference in scoring defense and offense under head coach Barclay Radebaugh.

